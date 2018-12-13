Woman killed, man injured in 3-car crash in Milford, NH

MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 57-year-old woman was killed and a man was hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash in Milford, New Hampshire on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported three-car crash on Route 101 between the Osgood Road overpasses found a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, and a 2015 Ford Fiesta damaged in the roadway, according to Milford police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Volkswagen and the Subaru were traveling west and the Ford was traveling east.

The driver of the Subaru, 57-year-old Cheryl Ferrell, of Wilton, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 23-year-old Andrew Dwyer, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two juveniles who were riding in the Volkswagen were also treated for minor injuries.

Although speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milford police Det. Sgt. Andrew Fowle at 603-249-0630.

