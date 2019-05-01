Woman killed, man injured in Candia, NH car crash

CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Dover, New Hampshire woman was killed and a man was injured in a violent crash in Candia, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 101 eastbound about 1:15 a.m. found a Kia Forte that had veered off the highway, driven down an embankment, and slammed into a group of trees, according to New Hampshire state police.

The driver, Christopher Wadleigh, 27, of Hampton, was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire with bodily injuries. His passenger, Ashley Shunk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the cause of the crash remains under investigation, a preliminary investigation suggests speed was a factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper First Class Brian Ross at 603-223-8652.

