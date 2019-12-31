Woman killed, man injured in Connecticut house fire

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 75-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a house fire in Connecticut early Tuesday morning, police said.

The fire in the Plainfield home was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

The blaze was quickly extinguished but the house was filled with heavy smoke and the woman was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor.

Medics tried to revive her, but they were not able to and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled.

A 51-year-old man suffered burns and was treated at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital, police said.

No names were released.

The cause remains under investigation but appears to be accidental.

Authorities say six people were taken to the hospital after an unrelated fire at a Hartford apartment complex that broke out at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported residents of the 131-unit Concord Hills apartments jumping from second-floor windows to escape smoke in the four-story building.

