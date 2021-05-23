Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Hartford car wash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting at a car wash in Hartford early Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to the Buggy Bath car wash on Homestead Avenue just before 2 a.m., police tell WFSB.

The officers found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, where 26-year-old Jassmin Lewis, of East Hartford, died from her injuries. The male victim underwent emergency surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Police have made no arrests.

