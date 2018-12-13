Woman killed, pregnant daughter injured after being hit by car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman was killed and her pregnant daughter was injured in a pedestrian crash in Lawrence on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Essex and Hampshire streets just after 6 p.m. found two pedestrians who had been hit by a car, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where the 61-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

Her 35-year-old daughter, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at a Boston hospital.

The driver of the car, identified as a 22-year-old woman from Lawrence, has not been criminally charged at this time and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Geraldine Ovalle, a nearby business owner, was driving toward her store when she noticed the streets were blocked off and learned of the fatal crash.

“It’s very tragic, especially now that we’re in this holiday season,” she said. “It’s very devastating.”

Authorities say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

A crash reconstruction team could be seen testing the vehicle’s horn and brakes.

The cause remains under investigation.

