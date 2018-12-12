Woman killed, pregnant daughter injured in Lawrence pedestrian crash

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman was killed and her pregnant daughter was injured in a pedestrian crash in Lawrence on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Essex and Hampshire streets about 6:11 p.m. found two pedestrians who had been hit by a car, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where the 61-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead.

Her 35-year-old daughter, who is pregnant, suffered undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the car has not been criminally charged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)