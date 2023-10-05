NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was killed and two other people were able to escape after an overnight fire broke out in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Nashua Fire Department said its crews were called to Langholm Drive around 1:30 a.m. where flames ripped through a single-family home.

Neighbors told 7NEWS a husband and wife in their 70s and their daughter lived in the home, and that the husband and daughter were able to get out when the fire started.

Nashua’s Fire Chief said crews were able to locate and rescue the wife who was still inside, and that she was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The rest of the family was also hospitalized, with details on their condition not yet released.

