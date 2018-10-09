Woman leaving home finds giant gator lounging on doorstep

(WHDH) — A woman nearly stumbled over an unwanted guest when she stepped out of her Lousiana home and found a massive alligator lounging on her doorstep.

Photos shared on Facebook by the St Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, who were called to handle the situation, showed the animal relaxing among flower pots.

“Just another day in the life of a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy,” the department said in the post.

The images, which have been shared thousands of times, prompted a warning from police: “Always look before you step!”

No one was injured during the encounter.

