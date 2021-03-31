Woman locked out of hotel room dies after getting stuck in window

(WHDH) — A 22-year-old woman who locked herself out of her hotel room died after she got stuck while trying to climb through a window, officials said.

Officers responding to the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key, Florida, on March 19 pronounced Sydney Therriault, of Beallsville, Maryland, dead at the scene, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Therriault misplaced her room key and attempted to make entry through a window, but “became stuck and asphyxiated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Therriault’s death remains under investigation.

