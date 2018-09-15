Woman loses control of motorcycle, plunges off Mt. Washington Auto Road

A Greenville, Rhode Island woman is receiving medical treatment after police say she lost control of her motorcycle and dropped off the edge of the Mt. Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

State police responding to a single motorcycle crash about 1:25 p.m near the area of Pinkham’s Grant said a motorcyclist, identified as Gloria Vega, 56, experienced a mechanical failure and lost control of her Harley Davidson.

Vega allegedly went off the roadway, and plunged about 20 feet off the edge, according to police.

Vega was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center with what were considered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)