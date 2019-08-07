Woman, man arrested in NH for crystal meth possession

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Two Granite State residents were arrested in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Monday after traffic stop uncovered crystal methamphetamine, officials said.

An officer who stopped a vehicle that didn’t have a front bumper or front license plate arrested the driver, Sadie Newcomb, 29, of Manchester, and Roger O’Connor Jr., 46, of Merrimack, after a search of the vehicle uncovered two small baggies of suspected crystal meth, according to police.

O’Connor was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Aug. 22.

Newcomb refused the services of a bail commissioner due to not being eligible for bail on the electronic bench warrant that was issued by the Hillsborough County Superior Court. She was transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections where she will be held until her arraignment.

