Woman, man critically injured in 5-car pile up involving tractor-trailer

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Injuries were reported as crews work to investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Revere.

State police troopers were called to the scene of the crash on the northbound side of Route 1 near Exit 60 Monday afternoon and found a tractor-trailer and five cars were involved in the crash.

A 44-year-old Peabody woman and her male passenger were hospitalized with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. Troopers say they are in critical condition.

The rest of the people involved either had minor injuries or were not hurt.

The left and center lanes of the road were temporarily closed.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

