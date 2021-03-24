Woman missing for weeks rescued after being found naked in storm drain

(WHDH) — A woman missing for weeks was rescued Tuesday after she was found naked in a storm drain by a passerby who heard yelling.

The passerby was walking in the area of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida, around 9 a.m. when they heard screams coming from an 8-foot deep drain below the roadway, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

Fire crews then responded to the scene, removed the grate, and used a ladder and harness to lift the woman to safety, officials said.

“She was unable to stand up. She didn’t have any clothes on,” Dani Moschella, of Delray Beach Fire Rescue, told WPLG-TV. “She was very dirty. She had some superficial wounds.”

The woman had been reported missing about three weeks ago in a different county.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“This was by far one of the most bizarre incidents that our officers have responded to,” Delray Beach police officer Ted White told the news outlet.

Authorities are now working to determine how the woman ended up in the drain and how long she had been there.

