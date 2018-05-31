Woman named Crystal Methvin busted for possession of crystal meth

(WHDH) – A Florida woman was arrested on drug charges, but it’s her name that is causing quite a stir.

Crystal Methvin was one of two people arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Officers responding Saturday to a parking lot on South Dixie Highway for a complaint about an unlicensed driver found Methvin and Michael Nickerson in a parked car.

The two were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested positive for crystal methamphetamine, police said.

They were ordered held at the St. John’s County Jail.

