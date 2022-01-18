CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A woman has been named to lead the Cambridge Police Department for the first time in the department’s more than 160-year history.

City native Christine Elow was sworn in as commissioner in a private ceremony Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced in a statement. She has been acting police commisioner in the state’s fourth-largest city since August when she took over for Branville Bard Jr.

Elow, a Navy veteran, has been with the department since 1995. The department was founded in 1859.

“My entire career has been dedicated to serving the Cambridge community,” she said in a statement. “I grew up in Cambridge and love working in this city. Now, I look forward to building off what we have started since I was named acting Police Commissioner and am truly honored to have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the department.”

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui welcomed the appointment.

“She is an exemplary role model and has gained my trust and the trust of many in the community through her leadership, integrity, and distinction,” she said.

