Woman on date reportedly crushed to death by man who jumped from building

(WHDH) — A beloved 29-year-old woman who was on a date was reportedly crushed to death over the weekend by a man who jumped from the top of a building and landed on top of her.

Taylor Kahle was walking with her date in the area of 10th Avenue in downtown San Diego on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. when the man jumped off a parking garage and struck her, killing her on impact, KNSD-TV reported.

The man, whose name has not been released, was reportedly pronounced dead at an area hospital. Kahle’s companion was not hurt in the incident.

Kahle did not know the jumper, the news outlet reported, citing the San Diego Police Department.

Kahle was a “very kind” person who had “just met someone that she kind of liked,” close friend Laurel McFarlane told the news outlet.

Surveillance footage of the incident reportedly showed stunned onlookers frozen in their tracks before rushing over to assist the victim.

McFarlane said Kahle will be remembered as a “beautiful person” who always did things with a smile on her face.

