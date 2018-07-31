Woman on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in NH

LANCASTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman on a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed Tuesday in New Hampshire, officials say.

Lancaster police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a 1997 Jeep Wrangler and a pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair about 2:03 p.m., according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Lancaster Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Jeep Wrangler, driven by Andoni Koxarakis, 37, of Lancaster, was traveling southbound on Route 3 when it collided with the wheelchair, which was in the process of crossing Route 3 in a designated crosswalk at the intersection of Route 3 and Country Village Road.

The pedestrian in the wheelchair, Pauline Clark, 76, of Lancaster, was transported to Weeks Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say that neither Koxarakis or his two juvenile passengers were injured.

Due to the collision, Route 3 was closed for approximately four hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

