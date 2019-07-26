Woman orders fast food, tells server ‘this one’s on god’ before riding off on bicycle

FILE - This Monday, March 9, 2015, file photo shows a sign for a Sonic Drive-In in Holmes, Pa. Sonic says there's been some "unusual activity" on credit cards used at some of its drive-in restaurants. The chain said that it is working with third-party forensic experts and law enforcement officials on the incident. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WHDH) — A woman on a bicycle rode up to a Sonic in New Mexico on Monday, ordered food, and when the server asked to be paid, she allegedly said, “this one’s on God.”

The Las Cruces Sun News reports the woman threatened the server when he stated, “That’s not how this works.”

In fear of getting harmed, the server surrendered the meal to the woman and ran inside to call the police, according to the news outlet. She then fled the fast-food restaurant.

The woman, 30-year-old Delila Hernandez, was reportedly found in a nearby park chowing down on the food she allegedly stolen.

Police say Hernandez later admitted that stealing was wrong but that she didn’t care because she was “starving.”

Hernandez is facing a charge of felony robbery.

