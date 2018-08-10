Woman paddles out in kayak, pulls child swimmer in distress from water off West Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An observant child and a quick-thinking mother may have saved a boy’s life Friday afternoon in the waters off West Yarmouth.

The woman sprang into action when her child noticed the boy struggling to stay above water off Great Island, Harbormaster Karl Von Hon said.

He confirmed that the boy, who was about 13 years old, was walking along the shoreline when he misjudged how deep the water was at the entrance to a cove.

A child onshore saw the boy flailing in the water and alerted his mother. The woman then paddled out to the boy in a kayak and pulled him onto a rock jetty until emergency crews arrived on scene.

“(He) went in over his head and got into trouble,” he said. “Thank goodness for the good samaritan that saw him out there flailing.”

The good Samaritan said via text, “I just did what I hope anyone would do given the circumstances. I have three young boys and I can only hope that someone would help them in that situation.”

The boy was transported to shore by a harbor patrol boat and was initially taken by medical helicopter to Cape Cod Hospital before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

His condition was not immediately available.

