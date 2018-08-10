Woman paddles out in kayak, pulls child swimmer in distress from water off Yarmouth

A child being loaded onto a medical helicopter after they were pulled from the waters off Yarmouth Friday. Credit David Curran.

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is being credited with paddling out to rescue a boy who was struggling to swim in the waters off Yarmouth Friday, an official said.

The woman sprang into action when her child noticed the boy struggling to stay above water off Great Island, the harbormaster said.

The woman paddled out to the boy in a kayak and pulled him onto a rock jetty until emergency crews arrived on scene.

The child, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 14, was going in an out of consciousness, according to the harbormaster.

The boy was transported to shore by a harbor patrol boat and was initially taken by medical helicopter to Cape Cod Hospital before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston.

His condition was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)