Woman, pet ferret rescued after car plunges into water-filled ravine in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman and her pet ferret were rescued after the vehicle they were riding in plunged into a water-filled ravine in Wareham Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call from a driver who accidentally drove off a bridge on Barker Road found the red car overturned and the woman inside, according to the Wareham Fire Department.

The driver was extricated and med flighted to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has not been made public at this time.

Her pet ferret was uninjured in the crash and is in the custody of animal control.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

