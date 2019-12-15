Woman pinned to wall after truck hits house in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in her 70s was hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Dedham Sunday and pinned her to the back wall, and one man was taken away from the scene in handcuffs, officials said.

The truck crashed into a house on Sprague Street around 8 p.m., officials said. The woman was sitting on the couch when the truck barreled through the house and pinned her to the back well.

Firefighters had to remove the back wall in order to free the woman, officials said. She was taken to the hospital, where she is expected to be OK.

After the woman was freed, firefighters pulled the truck out of the house and removed two men from the truck, officials said. One man was handcuffed and taken to a police cruiser.

Officials are investigating the crash.

