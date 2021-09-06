LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Emma Clem chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans to put some of her winnings toward a vacation.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Richdale Convenience Store on North Franklin Street in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

