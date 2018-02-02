Woman pleads guilty to collecting dead husband’s benefits

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to stealing her late husband’s Social Security benefits for over a decade.

Susan Condon pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of public funds and making false statements in U.S. District Court in Boston.

Authorities say the 65-year-old Orleans woman collected more than $180,000 in benefits as a representative payee for her husband from the time he died in April 2004 until last February. Authorities say in 2015 Condon falsely reported she had used the benefits for her husband.

Condon faces up to 15 years in prison when she is sentenced May 7.

