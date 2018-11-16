WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $136,000 from her employer, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities.

The Lowell Sun reports that Amy Young was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a single charge of larceny over $250.

Prosecutors say the Lowell woman stole the money from Chelmsford-based LifeLinks while working there between November 2011 and 2016 first as a unit case manager and later as director of family support.

Authorities say she used the money for home repairs, family medical bills, gym memberships, electronic equipment, a party for her son and services for her disabled daughter.

LifeLinks provides services and support to greater Lowell adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

