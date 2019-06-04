Woman pleads guilty to lying to get $94K in benefits

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has pleaded guilty to giving false information to obtain $94,000 in food stamps and Social Security benefits that she wasn’t entitled to receive.

Court documents say 42-year-old Shemecca Brown, of Concord, concealed her marriage to her husband from the Social Security Administration and New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to get the benefits.

The documents say Brown began living with her eventual husband in 2009 and they married in December 2011. From 2009 through 2017, while he was living with and later married to Brown, Brown’s husband earned income and contributed to household expenses. Brown’s household income rendered her and her children ineligible for the benefits.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.

