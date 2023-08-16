A Marblehead woman charged in connection with a deadly crash at a greenhouse in Newbury last year pleaded guilty to a charge of motor vehicle homicide Tuesday, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said Janet Bach, 71, was behind the wheel when her car backed through a greenhouse wall at the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on May 22, striking and killing greenhouse manager Susan Sforza Nico, 47.

Four people were also injured in the crash, including a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries, according to the DA’s office.

Bach has now been sentenced to 18 months in the Middleton House of Correction, with the sentence suspended while she serves three years of probation, the DA’s office announced. Bach will also lose her license for 15 years.

Bach has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service as well as pay court fees and reimburse $8,700 in funeral expenses for Sforza Nico.

