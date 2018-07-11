Woman pleads guilty to stealing about $2.7M from employer

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to stealing about $2.7 million from her former employer.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Debra Mulloy, of Milford, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Prosecutors say while overseeing the Boston company’s bookkeeping and accounting functions from 2012 through 2016, she used a company-issued credit card in the name of another employee to make about $2.4 million in unauthorized purchases of luxury items including jewelry and furs. She then resold some of those items at consignment shops.

She also had about $300,000 worth of company checks issued to her, which she primarily used to pay personal credit card bills.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the company.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

