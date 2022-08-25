BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman pled not guilty to multiple charges connecting her with a May East Boston hit-and-run that killed a man.

Gabriella Mendez, 32, was emotional in court, where she denied charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Police said Mendez was driving when she hit Alan Martel in East Boston and drove off. Officers said she didn’t have her headlights on and was on her phone at the time of the crash. Martel later died of his injuries at Mass General Hospital.

“He was just a good guy, just kept to himself, worked, did his job,” said his coworker Gerald Sorro. “Just unfortunate what happened to him.”

Mendez was released on a $500 bail, and is due back in court in October. A judge also ordered her to follow a curfew and not drive without a valid license while her case is pending.

