Woman pulled from burning car after crash in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was pulled from a burning car after a collision with another car containing four people in Dover Sunday, but no one suffered serious injuries, police said.

Police responding to reports of a collision at Knox Marsh Road and Olde Madbury Lane found two cars off the road and one car on fire. A Ford Fiesta driven by a 23-year-old Hamption, NH woman did not yield at the intersection and collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 45-year-old Madbury, NH man, police said.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and the Fiesta caught fire, but the woman was pulled from the car by passers-by, according to police. She was taken Portsmouth regional hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and the man, along with three other passengers in his car, were treated for minor injuries at the scee.

No charges were filed after the collision.

