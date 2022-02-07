PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman was pulled from a home that caught on fire in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Louisa Street around 2 p.m. found a 28-year-old woman unconscious on the second floor of a burning home, according to Deputy Assistant Chief Brian Mahoney.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

The woman was said to be the only person inside the home when the fire broke out.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

