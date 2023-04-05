QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was pulled from burning home on Willet Street in Quincy early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say big flames were shooting out of the second floor.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

The condition of the woman who was rescued is unknown at this time.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

