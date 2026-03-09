SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after she became trapped in a burning home in Southbridge Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze on South Street, which spread to the attic.

Southbridge Fire Chief Paul Normandin said when crews arrived, they heard a woman yelling for help on the first floor. He said firefighters rushed in and were able to get her out of the home.

“Our goal was life safety, we wanted to get in there and rescue her first,” said Normandin. “She experienced some thermal burns above her body. She was breathing on her own.”

Normandin said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, then airlifted to another hospital for further treatment.

No one else was in the home at the time.

With broken windows, glass, and charred panels left behind, people were seen picking up belongings from inside after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Neighbors said it was a difficult scene to watch unfold, and are sending well-wishes to the woman who was hurt.

“The flames were just explosive from the roof. You just seen smoke kind of around this area too,” said Gina Sivongxay, a neighbor. “My thoughts and prayers are with her and her family.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

