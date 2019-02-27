Woman pulled from overturned vehicle after Framingham crash

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Framingham that left a woman trapped in her overturned car.

Police and fire crews responded to a reported rollover on Worcester Road about 1:45 p.m., where a 52-year-old woman was pulled from the sunroof of an overturned vehicle.

Both the woman and the 72-year-old man in the other car involved were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)