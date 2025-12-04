BOSTON (WHDH) - A 61-year-old woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) after being pushed onto the tracks at North Station, according to 7NEWS sources.

Sources say the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and police are searching for a suspect who took off from the scene.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

