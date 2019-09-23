Woman quits job to search for dog, finds her after 57 days

A Washington woman quit her job to search for her dog full-time after the pooch ran away in Montana — and after 57 days, was reunited with her best friend.

Carol King and her husband were vacationing in Montana when her dog, Katie, escaped their motel room.

“I opened the motel door and my dog was gone, and I was devastated,” King said.

King put up flyers and knocked on doors to try and find Katie, and decided part-time efforts weren’t enough — she quit her job in Washington to focus on the hunt full-time.

And 57 days after Katie flew the coop, a resident spotted her in a neighborhood a mile away from the motel. King was there to bring her home.

“She was right there in the bushes, she ran out, I yelled her name and she came right to me,” King said. “I should use another word [than] amazing, but I just don’t know how to describe it.”

King says Katie is 12 pounds lighter, but is still the same happy dog.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)