BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who sprang into action to assist terrified boaters during a boat fire in Braintree on Saturday morning is recalling the blaze that left five people hospitalized.

The 18-year-old woman, who asked to be identified only as Caitlin for privacy reasons, said she and her father, a retired police officer, were on the dock when the family boat caught fire while loading up with gas.

Caitlin was the attendant on shift and said at first the boat’s engine wouldn’t turn over and then it burst into flames.

“I yelled out, ‘Did you turn your blowers,’ and before I could say ‘on’ I heard the explosion,” she recalled.

Fire officials say 10 people, including children, were on the boat at the time of the explosion. Several suffered serious injuries.

Caitlin said she prioritized helping those who were suffering from severe burns until paramedics arrived and she was glad her father was there to step in and help.

