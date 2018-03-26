ORLANDO (WHDH) — A Florida man walking down the street found a love letter written more than 40 years ago on the sidewalk.

It apparently fell out of a suitcase that was stolen out of a car.

“I saw this piece of paper just sort of flickering down the street, and I thought it looked interesting, so I picked it up out of curiosity,” said Chris Bowers.

Bowers was able to track down the daughter of the man who wrote it and gave it back to her.

“This whole thing has just been like humanity is still there, and people actually kinda care,” said Sarah Crowe, the daughter of the man who wrote the letter.

Both of Crowe’s parents have passed away and she had just received the suitcase from a relative. She didn’t know the letter from 1977 existed.

