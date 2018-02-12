WAIPAHU, HI (WHDH) — A woman in Hawaii is contesting an unusual ticket she recently received.

Lynette Atuaia was cited for honking her horn while behind the wheel.

Atuaia said she was driving on the highway when she saw the hood of a car parallel to her vehicle. This car happened to be a police cruiser.

She honked the horn and said the officer then pulled her over, giving her a $72 ticket for “unnecessary use of horn.”

“I was afraid. I thought I was going to hit him and so my initial reaction was like, ‘Hey, get out of my way. I’m going to hit you. You’re cutting me off,” said Atuaia.

Since July, the state’s Traffic Violation Bureau said five citations have been issued for an unnecessary use of horn on Oahu.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)