An Alaska woman is recovering after being kicked by a moose while walking her dog.

Tracy Hansen says she had no idea what hit her at first and was shocked, frightened, and in a daze.

“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something, ” Hansen said. “I had put my hands to my head, and I’m like, I’m bleeding.”

Once she sat up, she saw the moose and began to piece together what had happened.

“Knowing the moose had been somewhere behind me, and now, here is this moose in front of me, I was like, is that the moose?” Hansen said.

A family who stopped to help caught the whole thing on camera.

“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we can put her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way, said witness Kate Timmons.

Hansen and Timmons recently met up for the first time since the incident, recounting a night that could have ended a lot worse.

“It happened so fast. It was like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, my big thing was she didn’t have head trauma –there wasn’t a bleed or something” Timmons said.

Hansen and her dog have since returned to the same path.

“We’ll be back on our normal walks, the moose won’t stop that,” Hansen said.

Hansen said she is still recovering from bruising and has three staples in her head.

