BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after she fell approximately 10 feet into a trench near a church on Blue Hill Avenue last week.

The incident happened on Friday near the Bethlehem Healing Temple Church. 7NEWS spoke to the woman involved on Tuesday who said she feels like she’s lucky to be alive.

“I was petrified,” said Gale Swilley. “It was the most horrible thing that ever happened in my life and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

Swilley is the daughter of the pastor at Bethlehem Healing Temple Church. She said the concrete below her gave way as she went to leave through one of the church’s entrances.

“I was very shocked when I went through and opened my eyes and I looked around,” Swilley said.

Swilley was still in the hospital as of Tuesday. She said her leg was hurt “pretty bad.”

Swilley said her saving grace was the immediate response from the Boston Fire Department.

“All I know is through all of the crying and the tears and the pleading and the praying, I opened my eyes and I saw trees and I knew I was out of the basement,” Swilley said.

Even though she may not remember all the details or know what caused the floor to give out in the first place, Swilley is thanking God and all of those who came to her rescue.

“I am grateful for Boston’s rescue team and they were outstanding,” she said.

The entrance to the church where Friday’s fall happened was boarded up as of Tuesday. As for Swilley, she is expected to make a full recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)