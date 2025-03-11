NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Jessica Blanchard spent part of her Sunday in the hospital after what she calls a violent attack.

Blanchard said she was at Saint John’s Cemetery in New Bedford to visit her grandfather’s grave.

As she left her car, she says a man hit her in the face and demanded her wallet. She also says he punched her and tore her shirt.

When she fought back, he ran off. New Bedford police are now investigating.

People who live by the cemetery say they’re scared.

“There’s always people there, visiting their loved ones, you know, people walk dogs there,” said Charlene Hochman, who lives near the cemetery.

“We’re out in the neighborhood all the time,” said Michael Hochman. “There are a lot of kids living in this neighborhood. So, to think that something like that could happen is pretty unsettling.”

Both Michael and Charlene say this does not usually happen near their home.

One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the same thing.

“It’s pretty shocking, honestly,” said their neighbor. “Walked my dog here for years. It’s usually pretty safe.”

Blanchard says she’s focused on healing from the physical and emotional pain.

“We’re hoping she recovers from her trauma,” said Michael. “It’s a very frightening thing.”

As police search for the suspect, the Hochman’s say the incident doesn’t make them feel safe.

“I would like to think it is an isolated incident, and unfortunately it happened near us, but has nothing to do necessarily with the neighborhood itself,” said Michael.

