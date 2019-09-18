Woman reported missing in Boston found safe

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police turned to the public for help to locate a missing 67-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Kim Doan was last seen around 4 p.m. near the New England Aquarium’s IMAX theater.

She was found safe about four hours after police put out a call on social media for help.

“The Boston Police Department would like to thank members of the public, the media and our officers for their efforts which have led to Kim Doan being located safely,” the department said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)