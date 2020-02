CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was reported missing in Cambridge on Sunday has been found safe.

Police thanked the public for their help in locating 34-year-old Toni Napoleon.

Update: Toni Napoleon, the missing 34-year-old Cambridge woman, has been located and is safe. We greatly appreciate the public's assistance with this case. https://t.co/G4nhQG818r — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 7, 2020

CPD is seeking help locating a missing 34-yr-old #CambMA woman. Toni Napoleon was last seen in Cambridge on Sunday at approx. 4p. She was last seen wearing a skirt, shiny jacket with a fur collar, blue scarf & black handbag. She has short hair, brown eyes & approx. 5’4 & 173 lbs. pic.twitter.com/LTWoYDW4Gl — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 6, 2020

