(WHDH) — A wanted sex offender was arrested earlier this month after a woman returned home to find him naked in her apartment wearing only a pair of her daughter’s shoes, authorities said.

Daphne Crowley learned 27-year-old Michael Tyler Henegar had gotten into her home in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Dec. 19 and immediately ordered her daughter to call police, WVLT-TV reported.

“I chased him with these sticks,” Crowley told the news outlet. “I would have beat him, but he ran down the street into this pathway.”

Crowley reportedly told police that Henegar was completely naked with just a pair of her daughter’s new shoes on his feet.

Officers responding to the scene located Henegar in a wooded area and took him into custody.

Crowley told the news outlet that she thinks Henegar gained access to her home through a patio door. She now plans to install an alarm system.

Henegar, who was convicted of sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old girl in 2014, is facing charges including violation of sexual offender registration requirements and aggravated burglary, jail records show.

He is due in court on Jan. 7.

