ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A female walker contacted Rockland police Wednesday to report an encounter with a male party in the Rockland Town Forest while walking her dog.

“The male party made some inappropriate comments to her and as she tried to walk away, the male party aggressively grabbed her arm,” police said in a statement. “The dog lunged at the male party and the male then let go of the woman.”

She was able to run out of the woods to her car, according to police.

Officials said she described the individual as a while male, possibly in his 50s, with a medium build and no facial hair. He reportedly has darker, short to medium length hair with some gray in it. At the time of the alleged encounter he was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, khaki shorts, and athletic sneakers.

Rockland police searched the wooded area without locating the male, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockland police at 781-871-3890, extension 0.

