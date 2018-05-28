Woman reports waking up to man touching her inside MIT frat house

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MIT police are warning students after a woman said she awoke to someone touching her leg on the upper-floor of a frat house Sunday.

Campus police officers responding to a past assault at the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity house on Commonwealth Avenue about 5:30 a.m. met a woman who said she awoke to someone touching her leg and noticed the person run out of the room when she woke up, according to police.

The woman described the suspect as a black male in his early to mid-20s, about 6 feet tall, with short cropped hair, and a slim build who was wearing an oversized white T-shirt and dark blue baggy shorts.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call MIT police. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can call 617-258-TIPS (8-8477).

