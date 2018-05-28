Woman reports waking up to man touching her inside MIT frat house

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - MIT police are warning students after a woman said she awoke to someone touching her leg on the upper floor of a frat house over the weekend.

Police said they got a call from the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity house on Commonwealth Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The accuser told police she woke up and saw a man touching her leg. She said the man ran out of the room when she woke up.

The accuser described the suspect as a black male in his early to mid-20s and about 6 feet tall, with a slim build. She said the man had short cropped hair and was wearing an oversized white t-shirt and dark blue baggy shorts.

The alleged sexual assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call MIT police. Those wishing to leave an anonymous tip can call 617-258-TIPS (8-8477).

