KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - One woman had to be rescued and two firefighters were injured after a 5-alarm blaze broke out at a building in Keene, New Hampshire overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday found massive flames shooting out of the two-story building that houses three store fronts on the first floor and seven apartments on the second floor, according to Keene fire officials.

Fire crews rescued a woman from a second floor apartment and she was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were also taken to an area hospital after receiving minor burns while battling the blaze, according to fire officials. They have since been treated and released.

No additional information was immediately available.

