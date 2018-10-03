HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was extricated from her vehicle and pulled to safety following a two-car crash Tuesday night in Hanson, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of 1482 Main St. about 6:20 p.m. found poles knocked down into the roadway and live wires on both vehicles, according to Hanson police and fire.

There was one person in each vehicle and one got out before crews arrived, officials said.

Wires were energized on the vehicles and National Grid was contacted to shut the power off.

Crews extricated a woman out of her vehicle once the power was shut off, according to the fire department.

Route 27, also known as Main Street, from Elm to Franklin was closed due to the accident.

During the incident, about 1,390 residents were without power for several hours.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

